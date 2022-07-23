Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.