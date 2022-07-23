Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

