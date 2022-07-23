Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149,935 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 115,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.