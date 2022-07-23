Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

