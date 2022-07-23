Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.83.

VEEV stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

