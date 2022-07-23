Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

