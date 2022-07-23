Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 78,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

