Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $16,610,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $941,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

