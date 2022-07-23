Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

