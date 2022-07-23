Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

