Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAST opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

