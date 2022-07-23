Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

