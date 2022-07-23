Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after buying an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Henry Schein by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Henry Schein by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

