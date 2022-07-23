Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

