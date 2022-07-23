Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $68.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

