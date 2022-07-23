Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

