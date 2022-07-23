Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $363.25 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

