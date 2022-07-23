Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

