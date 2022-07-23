Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 52,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

