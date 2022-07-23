Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CDK Global Price Performance

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Further Reading

