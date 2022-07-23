Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 over the last three months.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

