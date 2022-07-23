Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,224,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 254.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after buying an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after buying an additional 254,945 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after buying an additional 243,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Webster Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

