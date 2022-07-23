Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 90,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

