Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 119,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

