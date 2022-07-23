Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

