Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

