Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.91, but opened at $30.99. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 116,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,972,793 in the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 954,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

