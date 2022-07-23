Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

