Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

