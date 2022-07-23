Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

