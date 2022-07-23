Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 278.60% from the company’s previous close.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

