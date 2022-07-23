Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.15) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($14.43) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.74) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.14 ($16.36).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 749.50 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,301.50 ($15.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 937.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.60.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £84,497.01 ($101,012.56).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

