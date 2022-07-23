Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.58) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

FAN stock opened at GBX 387 ($4.63) on Thursday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($3.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($6.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,976.92.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

