Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 624 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

