Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Financial Analysis

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -3.54% N/A -10.15% Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.40 -$131.00 million ($4.57) -11.32 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Wayfair and Velocity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Volatility & Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 9 7 7 0 1.91 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wayfair presently has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.07%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Wayfair beats Velocity Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Velocity Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.