WBI Investments Inc. Invests $763,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

