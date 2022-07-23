Wedbush Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.60. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $19,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

