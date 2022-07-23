Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $406.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $496.00 to $406.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $394.74 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.55 and a 200-day moving average of $421.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 104,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

