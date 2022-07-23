Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $36.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

