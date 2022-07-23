Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.