Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
