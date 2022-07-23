Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of WAB opened at $85.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

