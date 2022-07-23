Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,500 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

