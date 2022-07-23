Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1,631.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,426 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 478,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.