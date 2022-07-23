Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6,300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.44) to €38.00 ($38.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

