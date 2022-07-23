Whittier Trust Co. Buys 537 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.