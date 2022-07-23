Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 12,743 Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 879,392 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 271.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 304,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares during the period.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

About Suzano

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.37). Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

