Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

