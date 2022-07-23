Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

ROST stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

