Whittier Trust Co. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $75,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

