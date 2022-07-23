Whittier Trust Co. Invests $213,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,682,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

